LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center hosted an event on Wednesday, May 25 to recognize the hard work and commitment of its employees and to present awards to two community members who have done outstanding work in the cause of promoting mental health awareness in the Lakes Region area.
The day kicked off with an Employee Recognition event, in which 83 long-term employees were celebrated for their tenure and dedication to LRMHC and the patients they continue to serve each day. “At Lakes Region Mental Health Center, we understand that each employee’s contribution toward improving the lives of patients is essential to our mission and we formally recognize the important work they do each and every day. We encourage our employees to grow personally and professionally and that is why many have chosen to work here,” said Maggie Pritchard, chief executive officer.
Each year, one exceptional employee is chosen to receive the Marilouise McCaffery Mission Award in recognition of their longstanding dedication towards the company’s goal of providing the most outstanding services possible to the community. The recipient is chosen based on their contribution towards enhancing the emotional and mental health of the Lakes Region community. This year’s award winner, nominated by her colleagues, was Executive Administrator Dawn Lacroix, who has been with Lakes Region Mental Health Center for 37 years.
A public event to formally recognize May as Mental Health Awareness Month was held later in the day. Each year, two prestigious community members are chosen to receive awards based on their essential work in the name of increasing the awareness of mental health issues and contributing towards LRMHC’s goal of educating others on the importance of maintaining good mental health.
Janine Page was the winner of the Helen Holbrook Service Award. This honor is given to an individual who leads by example and gives themselves to the goal of strengthening the cause of mental health in the Lakes Region.
Kathy Keller was presented with the Dr. Pete Harris Award. This award is given to a person who promotes increased awareness, sensitivity, understanding, and acceptance of mental health issues in the Lakes Region through educating the public.
