LACONIA — The Lakes Region General Hospital Auxiliary this year awarded five scholarships to area students pursuing degrees or certificates in accredited and licensed healthcare disciplines.
Scholarships are awarded annually to applicants based on need, merit, community and extracurricular activities, and goals. The initiative is possible due to volunteers working in the LRGH gift shop. This year, the shop closed temporarily, and was still able to award scholarships to these five students.
• Nemanja Boskovic of Laconia, studying biotechnology at University of New Hampshire Manchester
• Anne Dionne of Laconia, pursuing a doctor of pharmacy degree at University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I.
• Kathryn Donnelly on New Hampton, studying at the College of Health and Human Services at UNH Durham
• Kate Fife of Meredith, pursing an associate’s degree in nursing at Lakes Region Community College
• Joy Piper of Belmont, pursing a bachelor of nursing degree at University of Massachusetts Amherst College of Nursing in Springfield, Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.