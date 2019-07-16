The Importance of Staying Active
Staying physically active is important at every stage of life, and as people grow older it becomes especially vital. Engaging in the recommended daily amount of moderate activity, at least 30 minutes, has long-term benefits, and can also improve overall health for those with certain conditions and disabilities. Conversely, a sedentary or inactive lifestyle can negatively affect physical and emotional well-being, and can potentially increase risk of injury or development of diseases.
What Are Low-Impact Exercises?
While it’s no secret that physical activity is beneficial, many seniors may not know exactly what kind of exercise is most appropriate. For those that are unsure, low-impact exercise may represent the best solution. A low-impact exercise is defined as any workout where at least one foot stays on the floor at any given point, making it ideal for those who have limited mobility or suffer from chronic pain.
Though not as hard on the body, these exercises are not necessarily less intense, as the goal with any exercise is to elevate heart rate. Recent research has indicated that low-impact exercise is as effective in reducing the risk of heart disease as high-impact exercise, such as running or jumping rope. If seniors are looking to get into an exercise routine, they may want to follow the low-impact exercises listed below, after consulting a doctor or physician.
Low-Impact Exercises for Seniors
- Walking: One of the benefits of walking is that, unlike running, it’s easier on the joints. Plus, it doesn’t require any special equipment or a gym membership. All that's needed is a comfortable pair of tennis shoes and a smooth pathway. The key is to keep a brisk pace for at least 15-20 minutes.
- Swimming: What’s better than minimal stress on the joints? No stress at all. Swimming provides a number of benefits, including strengthened shoulders and increased lung capacity. Seniors can also take part in water aerobics, or walk on underwater treadmills.
- Yoga: From improving flexibility and coordination to strengthening the core, there’s very little that yoga doesn’t do fort the body. Additionally, yoga has been shown to improve mood, focus, and overall mental well-being.
- Pilates: This exercise allows for very slow and concise movements, designed to improve posture and flexibility. Similar to yoga, Pilates is known to improve mental well-being.
- Cycling: With the proper safety measure in place including a helmet, shin pads, and appropriate configurations, cycling can do wonders for not only the cardiovascular system but also the joints and various muscle groups.
- Weight training: Don’t be daunted by the idea of bulking up with weight machines at the gym. Weight training can be done at home, with small free weights or even moderately heavy objects that are easily gripped. Consistent repetition is key, as is advancing to heavier weights over time.
- Leg Raises: Simply stand behind a chair, and while holding on to the back of the chair, move one leg to the side and then back. Repeating this, with different variations, can help strengthen lower back and thigh muscles.
- Dancing: In recent years, there has been a rise in the popularity of dance class enrollment, and for good reason. The constant movement in dancing classes can help circulation and flexibility. Attending these classes can also provide great opportunities to socialize and connect with others.
Comfort Keepers Can Help
Low-impact exercises can be extraordinarily beneficial for seniors, and Comfort Keepers wants to help seniors see that they have the ability to do them. Under the guidance of a physician or physical trainer, caregivers can see that seniors are abiding by the recommended regimen. They can also help prepare healthy meals and provide safe, reliable transportation. Call 603-536-6060 or visit www.comfortkeepers.com/plymouthnh for more information.
