PLYMOUTH — A record number of sponsors have signed on to support the Miles for Smiles 5K event to raise funds to provide access to dental care for adults with disabilities served by Lakes Region Community Services. “We are gratified to see the support building,” said LRCS Vice President of Development Joanne Piper Lang. “This is a great, family friendly race that is all about community.”
Dental and medical professionals from throughout the Lakes Region and beyond are gearing up to participate in the race on Saturday, June 1, at Smith Bridge. Over the past eight years, Miles for Smiles has raised over $60,000 to support local dental care needs. Each year, the sponsor list grows. Many of the sponsors field teams and provide vendor tables with great giveaways.
“The generosity of our sponsors is truly heartwarming. Healthcare providers understand the importance of good oral health to the quality of people’s lives and realize the stresses of getting care for those with a developmental disability is further compounded by the fact Medicaid does not cover services after the age of 21,” said Rebecca Bryant, LRCS president and chief executive officer.
Professionally timed by RaceWire, each runner receives a chipped bib and a race finish photo emailed at the end of the race. Registration is open online by visiting milesforsmiles.racewire.com. Sign-up by May 13 for $20 and receive a free race shirt.
The race is a flat, out and back course. Running clubs from local elementary schools can participate as part of their ‘Kids Run the Nation’ program. Kids on the course will have a running buddy to make sure they stay safe.
Miles for Smiles is grateful for returning Gold Crown Sponsors Finn & Finn Beautiful Smiles and Hiller Orthodontics. Speare Memorial Hospital has joined as a Gold Crown leadership sponsor.
Sponsors at the Silver Filling level include Interlakes Family Dental, Mid-State Health Care, Winnisquam Dental, Delta Dental, Well Sense Health Plan and Region III Family Support Council. Sponsoring race course miles are Children’s Dentistry and Kennel Orthodontics, Brand & Sawicki General Dentistry, Plymouth Anesthesia, and Heaven Sent by Heather. X-Ray sponsors include Fisher Engineering and Rumney Animal Hospital. Sponsors at the Cleaning level are New Hampshire Dental Foundation, Circle Dental, Troy Schrupp, DDS and Mainstay Technologies.
Follow Lakes Region Community Services on Facebook and Instagram to see photos of sponsors, and Race Director Kate Fife around town looking for photo opportunities of sponsors. Each day facts about dental care will be posted.
For more information about Miles for Smiles email giving@lrcs.org and visit www.milesforsmiles.racewire.com.
For more information about Lakes Region Community Services, contact Joanne Piper Lang at 603-524-8811 or visit www.lrcs.org.
