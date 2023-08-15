MEREDITH — Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association is proud to announce the expansion of their comprehensive home care services, dedicated to empowering individuals, promoting independence and reducing hospital readmissions in the Meredith and surrounding areas.
Led by Deb Peaslee, home care director, the organization is committed to providing personalized care and support to individuals in the comfort of their own homes. With a focus on maintaining health, improving well-being and enhancing overall quality of life, LRVNA's home care services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual.
"LRVNA recognizes the importance of enabling individuals to remain independent in the familiar and nurturing environment of their homes," said Peaslee. "Our team of compassionate professionals strives to deliver exceptional care that fosters physical, emotional and social wellbeing, ultimately reducing the need for hospital readmissions."
LRVNA's expanded home care services encompass a wide range of support, including skilled nursing, medication management, wound care, rehabilitation and assistance with activities of daily living. The dedicated team of caregivers collaborates closely with patients, their families and healthcare providers to develop personalized care plans that address specific needs and goals.
Studies have shown that comprehensive home care services can significantly reduce hospital readmissions, enhancing overall patient outcomes and satisfaction. LRVNA's commitment to providing exceptional home care contributes to a smoother transition from hospital to home, ensuring a higher level of comfort, support and continuity of care.
By expanding its home care services, Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association is further strengthening its commitment to the community's well-being. Its team of skilled professionals remains dedicated to delivering compassionate care that allows individuals to maintain their independence, regain strength and live fulfilling lives in the comfort of their own homes.
