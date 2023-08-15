MEREDITH — Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association is proud to announce the expansion of their comprehensive home care services, dedicated to empowering individuals, promoting independence and reducing hospital readmissions in the Meredith and surrounding areas. 

Led by Deb Peaslee, home care director, the organization is committed to providing personalized care and support to individuals in the comfort of their own homes. With a focus on maintaining health, improving well-being and enhancing overall quality of life, LRVNA's home care services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual.

