FRANKLIN — Franklin VNA & Hospice recently received a letter thanking them for what they do and especially for their homemaker and LNA Cindy Bouchard.
“What she does in a short time would probably take me all day (if not longer),” the client wrote.
“We are so proud of Cindy,” Jo Ellen Ricard, the private duty team leader at Franklin VNA & Hospice. “Not only is she punctual and professional but there is obvious care and pride in what she does. In her letter, our client called her a godsend and a joy; that’s the kind of difference homemaking services can be.”
Franklin VNA & Hospice is one of the few agencies remaining that accepts Title XX, 3B Plan and Choices for Independence patients. Those programs pay for some homemaking services for eligible patients who cannot afford it otherwise. The programs are highly effective in maintaining independence for the elderly and disabled population but, because the reimbursement rate is so low, many agencies no longer accept them.
“It’s never about the money,” says Ricard, “We do what is needed in the 14 towns we serve so people can have a better life.”
There have been several fortunate saves as well. On more than one occasion, homemakers have discovered a person who has fallen or noticed a decline in a person’s health.
“It’s not just about the laundry or the shopping," Ricard said, "it’s another set of eyes and ears in that person’s home to check on how things are, or to help connect them to VNA services if they need it before they end up in the hospital.”
Homemaking fills a gap that extended families living together might fill, and can provide help for the individual who needs it, and peace of mind to a loved one who lives far away. Some clients are on Hospice, some are receiving medical care from a nurse or physical therapist, but many are well adults living independently in their own homes who utilize the homemaking assistance to keep it that way.
Homemakers are non-medical assistants who can shop for groceries, help with housekeeping and laundry, and do meal preparation. For many older adults, those tasks become either too time-consuming or dangerous.
“People are truly appreciative of what we can do for them. Keeping up with everyday household tasks can be the difference between staying in the home they love, or needing to go into long-term care. We’ll help them to keep their independence every time,” Ricard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.