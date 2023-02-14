A heart-healthy diet should be pursued at any age, but seniors should provide additional focus to their heart health since their risk of heart attack, stroke, heart disease, and heart failure increases with age. Those 65 and older are at an increased risk of heart disease because of changes in the circulatory system caused by age and years of arterial buildup.
Steps to preventing heart disease
As you become older, high blood pressure and cholesterol levels increase your chances of having a stroke or developing heart disease. If a senior relative chooses to remain at home, a Visiting Angels in-home caregiver may assist with daily routines and meal preparation to ensure they receive the care they deserve. Making certain lifestyle changes and addressing medical conditions sooner rather than later can help to reduce the risk of heart disease. Making heart-healthy choices in your everyday life is the first step in preventing heart disease. Here are some tips for little changes that will make a huge positive impact on your heart:
Maintain a healthy diet: Eating a healthy diet can help to prevent heart disease. Overweight seniors are more prone to get heart disease. Physical activity and a heart-healthy diet can help you achieve and keep a healthy weight.
Improve your sleep: A good night's sleep of seven to nine hours is essential for seniors. Rest benefits the brain, metabolism, immune system, and emotional well-being. Inadequate sleep has been related to an increased risk of heart disease, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and stroke.
Relieve stress: Many heart disease concerns that seniors currently face, such as excessive blood pressure, can be exacerbated by stress. Take the effort to locate healthy stress-relieving activities that will minimize your risk of heart disease.
Keep active: Regular physical exercise can help you lose weight, improve your physical health, and lower your risk of a variety of ailments, including heart disease risk factors like high cholesterol and blood pressure. Consider going for a walk, dancing, or even gardening to get you up and moving rather than sitting.
