A heart-healthy diet should be pursued at any age, but seniors should provide additional focus to their heart health since their risk of heart attack, stroke, heart disease, and heart failure increases with age. Those 65 and older are at an increased risk of heart disease because of changes in the circulatory system caused by age and years of arterial buildup.

Steps to preventing heart disease

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.