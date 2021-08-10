HealthFirst Family Care Center’s two sites in Laconia and Franklin join other community health centers in celebrating National Health Center Week, Aug. 9-14. National Health Center Week recognizes the work of health centers nationwide and the health care teams working to keep their communities healthy and safe.
Community health centers provide preventive and primary care services to almost 30 million people, 93,000 of which are in New Hampshire alone. Health First is committed to providing care to underserved community members and those who disproportionately suffer from chronic disease and lack access to affordable, quality care and have continued to do so while facing a global pandemic. While their approach is community-based and local, collectively they are a piece of the nation’s health care system and collaborate with hospitals, local and state governments, social, health and business organizations to improve health outcomes for people who are medically vulnerable.
HealthFirst’s Chief Executive Officer Russell Keene said, “While COVID-19 continues to exacerbate social and medical inequities across the country, HealthFirst has stretched itself to reconfigure services for those in need such as serving our communities through telehealth, offering convenient COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, offering same day appointments, all while still ensuring our patients can access necessities like food and housing resources.”
For more information or to make an appointment, call the Laconia office at 603-366-1070 or the Franklin office at 603-934-1464.
