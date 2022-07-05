LACONIA — Marking its return to an in-person event for the first time since 2019, Granite VNA, formerly Concord Regional VNA and Central NH VNA & Hospice, recently held its annual Passion for Caring fundraiser at Belknap Mill in Laconia. The event is Granite VNA’s largest fundraiser and this year’s event generated more than $40,000 to directly support the agency’s home, health, and hospice care services across 82 New Hampshire communities.
“We are so grateful to our generous sponsors, and businesses and individuals who gave to the campaign, and who donated some outstanding items and experiences to this year’s silent auction,” said Beth Slepian, MBA, PT, Granite VNA president/CEO. “It was a pleasure to finally gather in person again after two years, and exciting for our agency to host this event in the Lakes Region for the very first time.”
Passion for Caring attendees enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and refreshments and entered bids in the annual silent auction, which featured Boston Red Sox tickets, a luxurious stay at The Centennial Hotel in Concord, and gift certificates for exciting experiences, including Granite Restaurant & Bar, a zipline tour at Gunstock Mountain Resort, a narrated cruise aboard the M/V Mount Washington on Lake Winnipesaukee, golf at Lake Sunapee Country Club, and much more. A seven-day stay at a Bahamas resort with a $500 gift card for travel sparked the most — and highest — auction bids.
Kay Sidway Award
Now in its 24th year, the Kay Sidway Award is presented annually at the Passion for Caring event to an individual who has devoted himself or herself to the education, nurturing, and well-being of families in any one of the communities served by Granite VNA. This year, Granite VNA honored Helen Rautenberg of Wolfeboro, family support specialist, with the 2022 Kay Sidway Award.
“Through the Healthy Families America program, Helen provides support and education to young families with children from prenatal to three years of age,” said Slepian. “She has been supporting families in the community since 1987 and she was a special education aide and childcare aide and teacher before beginning her role with Granite VNA.”
The Kay Sidway Award was initially presented in 1998 to longtime Concord area educator Kay Sidway to honor her extraordinary dedication to the children of the Concord community. Rautenberg joins an impressive group of Sidway Award recipients that includes the late New Hampshire State Representative Mary Stuart Gile, Amanda Grady Sexton, The Honorable Kathleen McGuire and others.
Granite VNA extends special thanks to Cambridge Trust Company of New Hampshire for its key role in the success of Passion for Caring through its leadership sponsorship.
Since 1899, Granite VNA has been caring for people in their homes and leading the way in population health. The agency provides hospice services throughout the 82 communities it serves in patients’ homes, in skilled nursing settings, and at Hospice House on Pleasant Street in Concord, which was the first facility of its kind in New Hampshire.
The more than 450 highly skilled clinicians and staff members of Granite VNA provide unmatched care across the entire life span — from birth to end-of-life. The agency provides a broad array of services, including home care, hospice care, palliative care, pediatric and maternal child health, and personal home services, as well as community clinics and wellness programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.