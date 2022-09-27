MEREDITH — Golden View Health Care Center to be the first senior care facility in the state to offer an LPN apprenticeship program registered with the U.S. Department of Labor.

The 11-month program, which started on Sept. 6, with a full class, consists of 2,000 hours of on-the-job training and 61 credit hours of related instruction. Apprentices will have the unique opportunity to work under a designated mentor and will be trained to competently complete LPN job duties in a skilled nursing facility.

