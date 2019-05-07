FRANKLIN — Beginning May 22 and running six weeks through June 26, Franklin VNA & Hospice is offering a free Spring Grief Group at their 75 Chestnut St. office. Each session, held 2-4 p.m., will focus on a different aspect of healing through grief, so registration is required by calling 603-934-3454.
“This is truly a journey that we will go on together,” said Tobias Nyatsambo, chaplain and grief group facilitator. “Because the group is the same each week, it allows people to trust and open up more to each other, creating some truly special relationships. These are people who know exactly what you are going through, because they are there going through it as well.”
Many people experiencing grief are seeking someone to help them process what has happened, and others who understand what they are going through.
“So often families and friends consider the funeral the end,” Nyatsambo noted, “but for the grieving person, the funeral is just the beginning.”
Franklin VNA & Hospice also hosts a Walk-in Grief Group the second Monday of every month. This requires no pre-registration and is also free.
“The Walk-In Group is wonderful for those who don’t feel the structure of the Spring Grief Group is for them, or for those who find that they need support intermittently. We have those who come around holidays, or other dates that were meaningful to them, when they feel like they need more support or just to be around people who understand,” said Elaine Cartier, hospice administrator. “There’s no time limit on grief, everyone should be free to go through it at their own pace, but the grief groups can help support people during that time and give them tools to bring them back to the beautiful parts of living.”
For more information, call Franklin VNA & Hospice at 603-934-3454, or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
