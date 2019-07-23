It can be hard to keep up a workout routine during the summer months. The kids are out of school, it’s too hot after work to think about heading to the gym, the lake is calling, the grill is calling, or any number of reasons. Call a family meeting and create a tailor made, family fitness challenge this summer. Use what's at home for equipment, incorporate the sports or activities that inspire the family, set goals and rewards, and make it happen. Be sure to include indoor as well as outdoor activities, so rainy days won't get in the way of fitness plans, and keep a progress chart in a visible spot at home as a reminder to workout. Pick rewards that will inspire the whole family to move every day, and soon the endorphin boost after a workout will a reward in itself.
A few ideas:
Triathlon Training - Come up with a few variations on the traditional biking, running, and swimming race. Pick any three activities that can be stacked together to get everyone moving. Don’t be afraid to get silly with this one, and try things like pogo stick or skateboard belly rolling across the grass, crab crawls down the beach, soccer drills, or a basketball shoot out— anything that gets both adults and kids moving.
Obstacle Course - Use the backyard and create a custom course. Use pool noodles, hula hoops, jump ropes, swing sets, picnic tables, soccer nets, and anything else that can be run through, over, or around. Increase the challenge for older kids and adults by adding fitness elements between obstacles such as pushups, squats, jumping jacks, chin-ups and planks.
Rainy Day Training - Interval training is a way to add variety and fun to an indoor workout. First, pick a cardio-based workout; anything that gets heart rate up and induces sweat, like dancing, running in place, running up and down the stairs, or indoor tag. Then, make a list of five strength or balance exercises that will be challenging. Try standing on one leg, with weights for added intensity, tug of war with a sturdy rope, chair hovers, push up position ball roll, or crunches. Set a timer to repeat for 60 seconds, put some music on, and go. Alternate cardio intervals with a strength interval, and repeat the pattern as many times as possible. Aim for twice through, about 20 minutes.
