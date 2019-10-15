LACONIA — For those living with or caring for someone with diabetes, the Lakes Region General Hospital Everyday Living and Diabetes program will be helpful.
The free, four-week class will be offered twice this fall. The first session will be on Wednesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m., beginning Oct. 16 at Wesley Woods in Gilford. The second will be offered on Mondays, 9:30-11:30 a.m., beginning Nov. 4 at LRGH.
Those attending the class will learn skills for living a healthy life with diabetes. Learn to set goals for improving diabetes with topics including managing blood sugar levels, healthy eating, physical activity, and relieving stress.
For more information or to register, call 603-527-2948.
