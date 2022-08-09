Left to right, Brandan Abel, Alison O’Neill, Sara Bresslin. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center employees had an exciting day at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law on Thursday, Aug. 4. They joined multiple New Hampshire mental health centers for the “NH Critical Time Intervention Kickoff,” where questions were answered, patient success stories were shared and a panel discussion with CTI experts was held.

LRMHC officially began accepting referrals into the CTI Program last month and they are one of 10 community mental health centers in New Hampshire participating in the program. CTI is an evidence-based, time-limited practice that provides invaluable social supports and services for those leaving psychiatric hospitalization and transitioning back into the community. The purpose of the practice is harm reduction — to make the transition during this critical time period as smooth as possible and to provide patients with a sense of security and stability so there is a decreased chance of them being re-hospitalized in the future.

