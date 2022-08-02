CONCORD — Concord Hospital - Laconia has been accredited as a Comprehensive Center by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, a joint Quality Program of the American College of Surgeons and Bariatric Surgery.
The MBSAQIP Standards, Optimal Resources for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, ensure that metabolic and bariatric patients receive multidisciplinary medical care, which improves patient outcomes and long-term success. MBSAQIP-accredited centers offer preoperative and postoperative care designed specifically for patients with obesity.
“Concord Hospital - Laconia is honored to receive the Comprehensive Center Accreditation for Bariatric Surgery,” said Jennifer Pendleton, MS, FACHE Concord Hospital Director of Specialty and Surgical Practices. “This accreditation formally acknowledges our commitment to providing and supporting quality improvement and patient safety efforts for metabolic and bariatric surgery patients in our community, and the incredible work performed by our teams across the health system to meet the needs of the communities we serve.”
To earn MBSAQIP Accreditation, Concord Hospital - Laconia met essential criteria for staffing, training, facility infrastructure and patient care pathways, ensuring its ability to support patients with obesity. The center also participates in a national data registry that yields semiannual reports on the quality of its surgical outcomes and identifying opportunities for quality improvement. The MBSAQIP Standards, Optimal Resources for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, are published by the ACS and the ASMBS.
