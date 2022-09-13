GILFORD — ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care's newest walk-in clinic in Gilford is now open. The clinic, located at 9 Old Lake Shore Road in the Gilford Airport Plaza, will provide year-round residents and tourists with high-quality, convenient, and affordable urgent care, telemedicine, and occupational health services in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.
“We’re proud to open this new center and provide the community with an additional option for urgent care services. This reinforces our commitment to filling gaps in the healthcare continuum and preventing unnecessary emergency room visits. We look forward to being a resource to residents and tourists while helping to alleviate pressure on overburdened providers in the area,” said ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care founder and CEO Marcus Hampers, MD.
The ongoing workforce shortage has made it increasingly difficult for people to find or make appointments with local primary care physicians. Until now, people in Gilford have relied on nearby emergency departments or one of the nearby ClearChoiceMD clinics in Alton, Belmont, and Tilton for treatment of their urgent medical needs. The new Gilford Urgent Care clinic will help meet the demand for care by providing a flexible urgent care option closer to home, or in the case of vacationers, closer to their home-away-from-home.
The new ClearChoiceMD center in Gilford delivers on-demand care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. Its board-certified providers can treat a wide range of ailments, such as sprains and strains, minor burns, coughs, sore throats, and flu-like symptoms. Additionally, the center offers COVID-19 testing, physicals, vaccinations, and occupational health services. The state-of-the-art facility also has on-site laboratory and x-ray services, as well as prescription medications patients can take home.
The Gilford center is ClearChoiceMD’s 18th urgent care clinic in New Hampshire. It is open 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m..
About ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care: ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care is a rapidly expanding New England-based, physician-founded and led Urgent Care company. ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care walk-in centers are open 12 hours a day, seven days a week. All centers are staffed by board-certified providers capable of treating patients of all ages who have urgent non-life-threatening medical needs. ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care’s state-of-the-art facilities offer on-site laboratory services X-rays, and prescription medications you can take home. www.ccmdcenters.com
