LACONIA — Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice will offer new Parent Circles this fall for parents who have lost children at any age in any circumstance. All are welcome. Parents are encouraged to come individually or with partners to connect and share with other bereaved parents.
The next Parent Circle is Wednesday, Sept. 18. The group meets monthly on the third Wednesday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. The group is nonreligious and based on a commitment to honor each family’s experience.
To register or for more information, contact Dan Kusch, bereavement care coordinator, at 603-524-8444, ext. 2390, or dkusch@centralvna.org.
