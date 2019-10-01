LACONIA – Community Wellness Center is more than just a place to physically better your life; it’s a place that also
betters your mental health too. While the Community Wellness Center is there for health and fitness, it is also a place to feel at home and know that people care about you and your general well-being.
Community Wellness Center in Laconia is a self-supporting department of LRGHealthcare, available to serve
the health and fitness needs of everyone. It’s not just a gym; it’s a place where people can go for a workout
that’s safe and supervised by a medical health professional.
CWC is staffed by AEMT’s (Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians) 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday,
Wednesday and Fridays. An exercise specialist is also available to help create an individual customized
exercise program.
What started as a maintenance program for cardio and pulmonary rehabilitation is now a full exercise center
with most of the equipment one would find at a typical fitness center, but with the added benefits of medical
supervision and exercise supervision. What’s even more special about the Wellness Center are the
friendships made among members.
Open house and flu shot clinic
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Flu vaccines will be provided by a Rite Aid pharmacist and are free with most insurance.
22 Strafford Street, Laconia.
If you are interested in learning more about the Community Wellness Center in Laconia, call 527-9355 or
stop by 22 Stafford St. in Laconia (Normandin Square…across the street from Rite Aid).
