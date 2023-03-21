Left to right: Jennifer Brechtel; community health director, Granite VNA; Dona Murray, senior vice president, private banking investment officer, Bank of New Hampshire; Beth Slepian, president/CEO, Granite VNA; and Robert Magan, senior vice president, senior wealth management and private banking investment officer, Bank of New Hampshire. The Bank of New Hampshire recently presented a check for $5,000 to Granite VNA to support two of its community wellness programs, Aging Mastery Program and Powerful Tools for Caregivers. (Courtesy photo)
CONCORD — In addition to providing home health and hospice care, a vital component of Granite VNA’s mission is community wellness. The Bank of New Hampshire recently donated $5,000 to support the agency’s comprehensive array of programs on topics such as aging, healthy lifestyles, advance care planning, grief and bereavement and caregiving.
“We are truly grateful to Bank of New Hampshire for this generous support,” said Jennifer Brechtel, CHES, Granite VNA’s community health director. “Our goal is to make our wellness programs accessible to as many people as possible within the 82 communities Granite VNA serves, and sponsors such as Bank of New Hampshire are critical to helping us achieve that goal.”
Bank of New Hampshire’s $5,000 donation will specifically support Aging Mastery, which offers older adults a fun and engaging way to gain skills and tools to manage their health, remain financially secure, and to actively engage in society as they age, and Powerful Tools for caregivers, which empowers family caregivers to care for themselves while caring for a loved one. Both programs are held regularly throughout the year in-person and online and are presented by trained community wellness facilitators.
“At Bank of New Hampshire, we believe in supporting programs that make a positive impact that help to further strengthen our communities, which is why we are proud to support Granite VNA's Aging Mastery Program and Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” said Michael J. Seymour, executive vice president, chief retail banking & marketing officer of Bank of New Hampshire. “We believe these programs can help aging adults and caregivers become empowered to lead healthier, more meaningful lives, creating more vibrant and engaged communities across New Hampshire.” Information on the full array of wellness programs is available at granitevna.org.
