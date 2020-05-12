I wanted to take a moment and thank everyone who signed up on NH RESPONDS to be either a Lakes Region Community Emergency Response Team volunteer and/or a Lakes Region Medical Reserve Corps volunteer. Your altruism and generosity are a shining example of what is great about this country and of what will help us all get through this crisis together. Volunteers are the very heart of the LR-CERT and LR-MRC. Communities benefit exponentially from our volunteers who are ready to respond. They are here to help the public throughout the year by augmenting existing public health efforts or providing emergency backup that would not otherwise be available.
If you would like to become one of our volunteers or learn more, please visit https://nhresponds.org/ or you can contact me at kbruchacova@pphnh.org. NH RESPONDS is a secure online registration system for medical and non-medical volunteers and is part of a federal effort to coordinate and assemble volunteers for all types of emergencies.
Here are a few updates that get asked often:
1. Do you think you may have been exposed to someone who is infected with COVID-19?
The NH Division of Public Health Services is strongly recommending that people protect themselves and others by self-observing; this includes taking your temperature and monitoring for signs of respiratory illness such as cough, sore throat, runny nose or shortness of breath. Check out the COVID-19 Self-Observation Guide for more information: https://bit.ly/3bbBHYm
2. Did you know that the NH COVID-19 testing has been expanded?
Residents may be tested, regardless of insurance status, at one of the following testing sites: Claremont, Milford, Tamworth, Rochester, Plymouth, or Lancaster. To register for COVID-19 testing, visit nh.gov/covid19 or call 603-271-5980.
3. Do you know of a business that needs masks?
Masks are provided to New Hampshire businesses at no cost. It is the responsibility of the business to re-order masks as needed. Businesses in need of disposable masks may use this form to request masks from the State of New Hampshire: https://bit.ly/35tmiBC
Please for more information on Covid-19 in NH, visit https://www.nh.gov/covid19/
