MANCHESTER — Patients fighting cancer need more blood than patients fighting any other disease, using nearly one-quarter of the nation’s blood supply. In February, the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society are teaming up to encourage people across the country to give blood. March is Red Cross Month, and donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help ensure blood is available for all patients.
According to the American Cancer Society, one in three people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. An estimated 8,060 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in New Hampshire this year. Many of those people will likely need blood.
“A loved one’s cancer diagnosis often makes families and friends feel helpless. That’s why the Give Blood to Give Time partnership with the American Cancer Society is so important,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer, American Red Cross. “When someone donates blood or platelets or makes a financial gift, they are helping to give patients and their families time, resources and the hope they need to fight back.”
To schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment, visit GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.
“The need for blood in cancer treatments is an important and untold story,” said Gary Reedy, chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society. “Through this partnership, we want people to know there are multiple ways they can help and make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and their families.”
Upcoming blood donation opportunities locally include:
Carroll County
Moultonborough
Friday, Feb. 28, noon-5 p.m., Moultonborough Lions Club, 139 Old Route 109A
Wolfeboro
Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Brewster Academy, 41 Academy Drive
Thursday, March 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Huggins Hospital, 240 S. Main St.
Merrimack County
Franklin
Thursday, March 5, 1-6 p.m., Golden Crest Assisted Living, 29 Baldwin St.
Belknap County
Laconia
Friday, March 6, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Lakes Region Community College, 379 Belmont Road
Tilton
Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road, Building 3
Alton
Thursday, March 12, 1-6 p.m., Saint Katharine Drexel Church, 40 Hidden Springs Road
Grafton County
Bristol
Friday, March 6, noon-5 p.m., Newfound Regional High School, 150 Newfound Road
Plymouth
Wednesday, March 11, 12:30-6 p.m., Common Man Inn, 231 Main St.
Throughout the state, individuals can also give blood in Amherst, Atkinson, Auburn, Berlin, Brentwood, Bow, Claremont, Concord, Contoocook, Conway, Dover, East Derry, Epping, Exeter, Goffstown, Hancock, Hollis, Keene, Lebanon, Lisbon, Littleton, Londonderry, Manchester, Merrimack, Milford, Nashua, New Boston, New London, North Hampton, North Sutton, Pelham, Peterborough, Portsmouth, Raymond, Rochester, Seabrook, Sunapee, Warner, and Winchester.
For more information about the American Red Cross, visit redcross.org.
For more information about the American Cancer Society, visit cancer.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.