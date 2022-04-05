LACONIA — Lakes Region residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Beane Conference Center will host this community event on Tuesday, April 19. The site is located at 35 Blueberry Lane.
Screenings can check for: the level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; and kidney and thyroid function.
Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.
Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work to create a package that is right for clients based on age and risk factors. Call 877-237-1354 or visit lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.