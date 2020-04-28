These activities can be done with seniors living with caregivers, or even shared remotely:
1. Read suspense or romance novels out loud
2. Order an herb garden online, and watch it grow
3. Order supplies to garden in a pot
4. Send a coffee or tea of the week
5. Order supplies from an online crafts store for a favorite hobby or something new
6. Have a senior narrate parts of their life. Write down the memories and create a booklet with photos for the family to cherish
7. Picnic in the backyard or inside
8. Have a fashion show at home
9. Watch favorite classic movies
10. Watch classic television shows from childhood together and talk about them
11. Have fun with adult coloring books
12. Paint by numbers
13. Read horoscopes daily
14. Try Wii sports
15. Make a sundae bar at home
16. Gather items to donate
17. Organize a room, a drawer or closet
18. Phone or video calls with family
19. Look at old albums and yearbooks
20. Try scrapbooking
21. Watching the Travel or History channel
22. Written or voice journaling
23. Create a family recipe book
24. Have fun with Snapchat filters
25. Learn a language online
26. Watch documentaries
27. Have a culture day by watching a foreign film and cooking a meal
28. Visit a virtual museum, or go to a virtual concert, ballet or opera
29. Play online Bingo
30. Put together a collage
31. Play charades
32. Have a formal tea
33. Make origami
34. Press flowers
35. Make greeting cards
36. Order supplies and paint rocks
37. Plan a dream vacation
38. Try a new food
39. Watch old music videos
40. Start corresponding with a pen pal
41. Listen to music favorites and make a playlist
42. Download a new podcast
43. Make a family tree
44. Make a time capsule
45. Have a spelling bee
