These activities can be done with seniors living with caregivers, or even shared remotely:

1. Read suspense or romance novels out loud

2. Order an herb garden online, and watch it grow

3. Order supplies to garden in a pot

4. Send a coffee or tea of the week

5. Order supplies from an online crafts store for a favorite hobby or something new

6. Have a senior narrate parts of their life. Write down the memories and create a booklet with photos for the family to cherish

7. Picnic in the backyard or inside

8. Have a fashion show at home

9. Watch favorite classic movies

10. Watch classic television shows from childhood together and talk about them

11. Have fun with adult coloring books

12. Paint by numbers

13. Read horoscopes daily

14. Try Wii sports

15. Make a sundae bar at home

16. Gather items to donate

17. Organize a room, a drawer or closet

18. Phone or video calls with family

19. Look at old albums and yearbooks

20. Try scrapbooking

21. Watching the Travel or History channel

22. Written or voice journaling

23. Create a family recipe book

24. Have fun with Snapchat filters

25. Learn a language online

26. Watch documentaries

27. Have a culture day by watching a foreign film and cooking a meal

28. Visit a virtual museum, or go to a virtual concert, ballet or opera

29. Play online Bingo

30. Put together a collage

31. Play charades

32. Have a formal tea

33. Make origami

34. Press flowers

35. Make greeting cards

36. Order supplies and paint rocks

37. Plan a dream vacation

38. Try a new food

39. Watch old music videos

40. Start corresponding with a pen pal

41. Listen to music favorites and make a playlist

42. Download a new podcast

43. Make a family tree

44. Make a time capsule

45. Have a spelling bee

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.