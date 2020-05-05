PLYMOUTH — As everyone prepares to keep homes and families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to consider the needs of seniors.
State and local health agencies are taking steps to ensure seniors are physically protected from the virus, including directives for those 65 and older to stay home. Many families are searching for guidance and solutions to ensure loved ones are safe.
Isolation can take a toll on a senior’s mental and physical health, and it is important to remember what things can be done to foster connection, hope, purpose, and support for seniors.
Families, caregivers and health professionals should work with seniors to develop a plan that allows them to take part in activities they love, follow the self-isolation recommendations of health agencies, and maintain positive mental health.
This can include:
• Ensuring basic needs are met. Caregivers, loved ones, and low-risk volunteers can help seniors by running errands like grocery shopping and picking up prescriptions, helping with online orders for delivery of food and supplies, and taking care of tasks outside of the home.
• Connecting with others whenever possible. Spending time with loved ones doesn’t have to happen in person to be meaningful. Video calls, Facetime, texts and emails can help seniors stay in touch with loved ones when they can’t be together.
• Enjoying things they love. Life doesn’t stop when staying at home, so caregivers and families should talk to seniors about what they enjoy doing. Uncovering old favorites can lead to new memories like an at-home spelling bee, a spirited game of cards, or a renewed love of art. For any activity and hobby, there is a virtual version available. For those that love art, museums are offering online tours. There are many music options available on streaming services. Podcasts on any topic can be streamed on a phone, website or through a virtual assistant.
• Get some exercise. It’s important for seniors to continue movement and motion through exercise, even during a period of isolation. Keeping up range of motion through daily stretching or yoga is a great way to keep moving. Keep moving by getting steps in or turning up the tunes and have a dance party in the living room. Lifting light weights at home can help keep muscles strong. Many gyms and fitness professionals are offering free, virtual workouts, for those with permission from their physician to exercise.
• Maintain a healthy diet. When spending a lot time at home, it’s easy to grab a bite anytime the kitchen is passed. Keep in mind healthy options when snacking, and avoid too many salty or sweet snacks. When preparing meals, remember the food pyramid that includes fruit, vegetables, calcium, grains, and proteins.
• Doing spring cleaning. Disinfecting surfaces in the home is recommended to avoid the novel coronavirus. It’s also a good time to consider a larger spring cleaning project. A spring refresh doesn’t have to be a chore. Seniors can make housework fun by playing upbeat music or using the time to look at photos and mementos with loved ones.
• Spring holiday fun. Seniors and their loved ones should make it a point to celebrate special occasions, like Mother’s Day. Whether it’s making a special meal, dressing up or sending cards to loved ones, holidays offer lots of opportunities for connection – even when families aren’t together.
• Find joy everyday. Take time to enjoy small things like card games, baking projects, a cup of coffee, a phone call with a friend, or eating a favorite food. There are opportunities for meaningful moments and joyful days with a little planning, conversation and intentional action.
Comfort Keepers can help
For those in need of a little extra help at home, Comfort Keepers can help. Professional caregivers are trained and have the right protective equipment to provide safe in-home care.
Maintaining senior health and wellbeing is a priority for the team at Comfort Keepers. Caregivers can assist in providing seniors with transportation to and from the doctor’s office. Caregivers can also work to promote a healthy lifestyle by supporting physician-recommended diet and exercise plans, as well as medication reminders. To learn more, visit ComfortKeepers.com.
