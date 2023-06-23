CONCORD — Granite VNA recently appointed Susan Houghton, principal scientist for Empowerment Solutions, and Christopher Parkinson to its board of trustees. Houghton and Parkinson both joined the board in early April, bringing more than a century of experience in health care to the agency.
“Susan and Chris both have wide-ranging health care knowledge and experience and will be tremendous additions to our board,” Granite VNA President and CEO Beth Slepian said. “The health care landscape continues to pose challenges to agencies such as Granite VNA, and we are fortunate to have the benefit of leaders who are willing to volunteer their time and expertise to help our agency flourish.”
Houghton began her career as a technology consultant for manufacturing, distribution and professional service firms in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. She worked in a leadership role in the home health arena for the Medicare Quality Improvement Organization for Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.
Houghton also served as the executive director of a public health agency in New Hampshire’s Upper Valley, where she gained extensive knowledge and experience improving population health, reducing substance mis-use, promoting vaccination and responding to the H1N1 influenza pandemic.
“Granite VNA is a dynamic, quality-focused health care organization focused on fostering patient-centered care and a culture of compassion,” said Houghton. “It is an honor to contribute my skills and expertise to an institution dedicated to improving lives and making a meaningful impact on the health and well-being of individuals and the community.”
In 2019, Houghton launched Empowerment Solutions, a New Hampshire-based firm that offers strategic funding and technical consulting services for hospitals, behavioral health, and public health organizations. She currently lives in Alton Bay.
Parkinson began his career with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Hampshire, eventually rising to the role of chief financial officer. He later joined CsONE Benefit Solutions, a subsidiary of Northeast Delta Dental and recently retired as its chief operating officer.
“I’m excited about rejoining the board and supporting the mission of Granite VNA,” Parkinson said. “It’s a truly wonderful organization with a staff that is dedicated to providing excellent health care services.”
Parkinson has been a member of the Bow Rotary Club for 33 years, serving on the Rotary’s Council of Legislation and as a former District Governor. He currently lives in Moultonborough.
