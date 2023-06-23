CONCORD — Granite VNA recently appointed Susan Houghton, principal scientist for Empowerment Solutions, and Christopher Parkinson to its board of trustees. Houghton and Parkinson both joined the board in early April, bringing more than a century of experience in health care to the agency.

“Susan and Chris both have wide-ranging health care knowledge and experience and will be tremendous additions to our board,” Granite VNA President and CEO Beth Slepian said. “The health care landscape continues to pose challenges to agencies such as Granite VNA, and we are fortunate to have the benefit of leaders who are willing to volunteer their time and expertise to help our agency flourish.”

