GILFORD — Climbing Mt. Everest is one thing. Climbing Mt. Everest on a never-before-attempted route without oxygen bottles, radios, and Sherpa climbers to share the load is another thing. Ed Webster did just that in 1988 and he is coming to the Gilford Public Library to share his story. The presentation will be photographic and personally-narrated and will take place on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 6-7 p.m.
This program will be a hybrid in-person zoom program, with a maximum of nine people in the room for the event. Please register for the program by calling or stopping by the library, or join us by signing up for the Zoom meeting. Call 603-524-6042, text at 603-367-0264, email library@gilfordlibrary.org, visit gilfordlibrary.org, and/or follow the library social media accounts for more information.
