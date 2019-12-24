LACONIA — Over the course of one calendar year, Journalist Dan Szczesny explored the history and mystique of New England’s tallest mountain. However, Mount Washington is more than just a 6,288-foot rock pile; it is the cultural soul of climbers, hikers and tourists from around the world looking to test their mettle against extreme conditions, in return for inspiration through its intense natural beauty.
From being on the team of a 97-year-old marathon runner; to dressing at Walt Whitman and reading poetry upon the mountain; to spending a week in winter cooking for the scientists at the observatory, the mountain became Szczesny’ s muse.
Dan Szczesny turns a veteran journalist’s eye toward exploring Mount Washington’s place in the collective consciousness of the country Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. This free event is open to the public.
Follow Taylor Community on Facebook to keep up with all our free, public events. Visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 366-1400 for more information about this premiere not-for-profit Continuing Care Retirement Community in the Lakes Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.