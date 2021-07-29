WOLFEBORO — On Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m., the Wright Museum welcomes author, historian and filmmaker Rick Beyer as part of its 2021 Lecture Series, presented by Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney. At the lecture, The Ghost Army of World War II: How one top-secret unit deceived the enemy with inflatable tanks, sound affects and other audacious fakery, he will tell the stories of “the Ghost Army.”
“I’ll discuss how a handpicked group of 1,100 G.I.s — the Ghost Army — landed in France in 1944 and staged a traveling road show of deception to fool the enemy,” explained Beyer. “Every move was top secret and their story was hushed up for decades after the war’s end.”
This “deception” included phony convoys, phantom divisions and make-believe headquarters that belied the strength and location of American units.
“It was at once absurd, deadly and amazingly effective,” added Beyer, who wrote and directed the acclaimed documentary film, ‘The Ghost Army,’ which premiered on PBS in 2013. “They saved thousands of lives and helped win the war, but their efforts were a military secret until the 1990s and have yet to be officially recognized.”
The Ghost Army of WWII lecture begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17. Those who reserve seats for the lecture are invited to a pre-lecture coffee and cookie gathering at 6 p.m. where they will meet Rick Beyer and see one of the inflatable tanks on display.
Masks are optional for all fully vaccinated audience members. Reservations can be made by calling 603-569-1212.
For more information about the 2021 Lecture Series, or museum, visit wrightmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.