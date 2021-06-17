WOLFEBORO — In celebration of Independence Day 2021 on Sunday, July 4, the Wright Museum will offer an admission-free day, made possible by Edward Jones, Kevin Lawlor; Doran Independent Insurance; Wolfeboro Trolley Company, and Knight Security.
“Independence Day is one of the best times of the year in the Lakes Region,” said Executive Director Michael Culver. “With continual support from our sponsors, we’re able to celebrate this special holiday with a collaborative July 4th gift to the community.”
Taking place from noon to 4 p.m., admission-free day replaces the museum’s annual family day, which was canceled due to the pandemic.
“Our sponsors are just wonderful and agreed that an admission-free day would be a much more effective way to bring families together this year at the museum,” said Culver. “With more than 20,000 square feet, we have plenty of space for visitors to have fun and still practice social distancing.”
Highlights on this day include the exhibit, WWI America, which “explores vitally important stories of a transformational and divisive era.”
“The exhibit is visually dynamic with large-scale photographs, moving images, multimedia environments, and re-created settings, including a movie theater,” said museum Curator Justin Gamache. “The exhibit also features a socially interactive forum with stories and period artifacts enhanced by authentic voices expressing competing views.”
In addition to free admission, admission-free day includes gifts for young people and an Independence Day-themed scavenger hunt. Patriotic films will be shown in the museum’s new DuQuoin Education Center.
For more information about the museum or special events, visit wrightmuseum.org.
