WOLFEBORO — Prior to the pandemic, the Wright Museum in Wolfeboro welcomed thousands of middle and high school students for in-person school tours annually, an important part of its education programs staff are eager to offer again.
“We have custom tours with a curriculum we have developed especially for students,” explained Mike Culver, executive director, Wright Museum. “It’s great for the students because they can see, hear and experience history in our exhibits. These experiential tours are critical to their understanding of American and world history.”
Recently, the Wright Museum partnered with Meredith Village Savings Bank to offer free admission Sundays for history teachers on Aug, 8, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17. The opportunity, however, is available to any educator whose subject matter intersects with history.
The majority of school tours take place between February and April when the museum is closed to the general public. Schools must may call and arrange a special “winter tour” for their classes.
“An art teacher may want their students to see exhibits in our gallery space, an English teacher might be interested in aspects of our collection that cover literature of the World War II era,” added Culver.
Free Admission Sundays take place on Aug. 8, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17. Teachers are requested to bring some sort of identification that identifies them as educators. Teachers may also bring one guest at no additional charge.
Upcoming exhibits at The Wright include Shaped by Conflict, sponsored by The Weirs Times and Taylor Community, which provides an in-depth look at common mementos and personal items of the WWII era.
For more information about the museum, visit wrightmuseum.org.
