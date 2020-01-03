WOLFEBORO — Wright Museum held an informal gathering this fall at which Executive Director Mike Culver and Curator Justin Gamache provided a director’s tour for program and event sponsors.
“It was a chance to provide deeper insight into our final exhibit of the year, 'The Last Good War: The Faces and Voices of World War II,' and our collection,” Culver noted.
The evening also gave Culver and Gamache the chance to discuss plans for 2020, including special exhibits. One exhibit they hope to secure is "Vietnam: The Real War: A Photographic History" from the Associated Press.
Featuring 50 large-format photos from the archives of the AP, the exhibition tells the story of the Vietnam War. Taken during the 1960s and '70s, the images were captured by photojournalists from the Saigon bureau of the AP.
“The exhibit has been referred to as one of the greatest photographic legacies of the 20th century,” said Gamache, who noted the AP won six Pulitzer Prizes for its coverage in Vietnam.
For Culver, one of the main purposes of the Wright is to make history relevant to contemporary visitors. “Museums greatly enhance the learning process by displaying real objects in thoughtfully-created displays and interactive activities,” he said. “Our special exhibits are particularly useful in this regard.”
According to Robyn Masteller, regional vice president for the Meredith Village Savings Bank Wolfeboro office, building community is an important role of museums. “Wright Museum offers a place for the community to gather and reflect,” said Masteller. “We appreciate Wright’s role in helping create an environment that is open and accessible for all.”
To learn more, visit wrightmuseum.org.
