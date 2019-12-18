WOLFEBORO — Volunteers are the heart of the operation at the Wright Museum of World War II, which recently presented a Volunteer of the Year award to Marty Chabot.
Chabot, a volunteer at the museum since 2014, had served in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of first sergeant, with a military career that spanned 34 years. He elected to volunteer his time at Wright Museum in part because of its emphasis on the home front.
“It is important to emphasize that the museum’s focus is the home front — what happened here and what sacrifices our citizens endured to support the war,” he said. “It is a great place to spend a few hours. … Most everyone takes away something that they did not know about that period of time.”
Executive Director Mike Culver said Chabot’s belief in its mission is noteworthy.
“Marty is a fierce advocate for The Wright outside its walls, spreading the word to anyone that will listen,” he said. “His advocacy and tireless work here is why we presented him with our 2019 Volunteer of the Year award.”
Noting that he especially enjoys working with tour and school groups, Chabot said he also participates in Wolfeboro’s Fourth of July Parade.
“I pull the museum’s float with my truck,” he said. “It’s fun.”
Expressing gratitude for Chabot’s contribution to the museum, Culver said he hopes his story inspires others to become involved.
“Volunteers are the backbone of this organization,” he said. “Without Marty and the dozens of other volunteers who freely give us their time and expertise, The Wright would not be what it is today. We owe Marty and our other volunteers a sincere thank-you.”
The museum is closed over the winter, until May 2020, but opens for school tours between January and April. For more information, or to schedule a school tour, visit wrightmuseum.org or call 603-569-1212.
