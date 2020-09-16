LACONIA — After a lengthy training camp and following all state and local safety guidelines, the New England Wolves Jr. hockey teams open the 2020-2021 season this weekend with a slate of games on home ice.
The EHL team plays Friday, Sept. 18, at 5:45 p.m. against the Maine Eclipse. Tickets are available at the door, $5 for adults, $2 for children under 14. The EHLP team begins their season at home on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 2:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 20, at 2:30 p.m.
For more information, visit ne-wolveshockey.com.
