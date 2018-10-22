WOLFEBORO — Students of Perform It! Stage Company are selling hand-decorated wreaths with an elegant wired bow, natural pine cones and decorative berries to support youth theater.
Students assemble the wreaths and offer them with a choice of bow: brick red velvet, glitter gold or silver pattern, red-green or red-navy plaid, and red-and-green peppermint candy stripes. Buyers also can choose either natural, gold, or silver pine cone pairs.
They are approximately 22 inches wide, double-sided and cost $25 each.
The fragrant, fresh balsam fir wreaths will be delivered during Thanksgiving week. They are available from any Perform It! student, or contact Wendy Plache by email at wwplache@gmail.com, or on Facebook and Instagram @ Perform It Stage Company or www.PerformItStageCompany.org.
Perform It! Stage Company has been entertaining area audiences with Shakespeare’s plays for more than 20 years. The wreath sale plays an integral part in funding the nonprofit organization's arts education program.
