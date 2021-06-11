WOLFEBORO — The first annual Wolfeboro Lions Club Car Show drives into Wolfeboro on Saturday, July 3, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Nick, located at 10 Trotting Track Road, Wolfeboro.
Spectators will see vintage and custom vehicles on display that promise a little car envy. The event is free and open to the public, the Lions Club invites antique car owners to showcase their 1975 and older vehicles in a fun, non-judged, no classes show. This is a show and shine event, and pre-registration is not required. However, those wishing to enter a vehicle should arrive prior to 10:30 a.m. for placement.
Concessions will be available for purchase from the Lions Club as well as a 50/50 raffle to benefit The Lions Club Charitable fund. As a special treat the Girl Scouts of Maine Troop #2271 will be on hand with Girl Scout Cookies (while supplies last) and Sno-Cones.
The Nick Recreation Park, home of the Car Show, offers fun for the whole family with plenty of parking, a playground, ADA accessible building with restroom facilities and outdoor covered seating, a dog park, athletic fields and walking track. Please follow all safety protocols and rules while on the Nick property.
The Car Show is part of a weekend of events in Wolfeboro, visit www.wolfeborochamber.com for details on other events.
For more information on the Car Show contact Gina Lessard at ginalessard.nh@gmail.com. Donations are graciously accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.