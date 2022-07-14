BELMONT — The Winnisquam Watershed Network will hold its annual meeting from 10–11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 at the Leslie Roberts Town Beach in Belmont. WWN representatives will provide an update on the group’s work this year including water quality monitoring, aquatic invasive species prevention and management, advocacy work, and the recently completed Watershed Based Plan for Lake Winnisquam. All are welcome to attend. Coffee and donuts will be provided, participants are encouraged to bring their own folding chair if they have one.
