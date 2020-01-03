Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning, becoming all snow in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of light snow. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.