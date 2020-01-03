TILTON — An enthusiastic group of high school students representing the Winnisquam FFA Chapter attended the statewide FFA Fall Leadership Event at Camp Brookwoods in Alton on Nov. 20. Twenty Winnisquam FFA’ers took part in the event, along with members of seven other New Hampshire FFA chapters.
The annual activity, conducted by the Granite State FFA Officers, was designed to introduce new FFA members to the organization and teach returning members leadership skills such as communication and goal-setting. Attendees returned home with improved skills, new friends, and a stronger appreciation for the FFA.
The Winnisquam participants are eager to engage in future state-wide FFA events, which include Winter Leadership Camp in January and the 90th annual Granite State FFA Convention in April.
Agricultural education and participation in the FFA is open to all high school students in New Hampshire through Career and Technical Education Centers. Any student attending a high school that does not offer ag ed/FFA may apply to one of the 12 CTE Centers in New Hampshire that offer the program.
The Winnisquam Agricultural Education Center enrolls students from Laconia, Gilford, Inter-Lakes, Belmont, Franklin, Merrimack Valley, and Winnisquam regional high schools. Winnisquam also offers a middle school FFA chapter.
The National FFA Organization is a youth organization of more than 700,000 students who belong to 8,612 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. The FFA’s mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.
The National FFA Organization operates under a federal charter granted by the 81st United States Congress and it is an integral part of public instruction in agriculture. For more information, visit www.ffa.org, or the Granite State Association of FFA at www.nhffa.org.
