Left, Marcus Weeks, MVSB president, and Joe Collie, MVSB Business Development Officer, right, join the cast of “Shout! The Mod Musical” for a photo at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse in Meredith. “Shout!” has already concluded, but tickets are still available for a variety of upcoming shows at winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank supports the 20th season of the Winnipesaukee Playhouse with a $3,000 sponsorship. The local theatre has a full slate of popular shows planned throughout the year and will be hosting a special 20th Season Gala on Saturday, Sept. 30.
“We are grateful to work with so many talented individuals who help produce and perform the plays, and all the community support we have received allows us to continue to offer high quality entertainment and educational opportunities,” said Lesley Pankhurst, Winnipesaukee Playhouse patron and company services director. “We have a lot of great shows running this season, such as 'Murder on the Orient Express' and 'Sweeney Todd' to name just a few.”
“We are proud to support the Winnipesaukee Playhouse and the cultural value it brings to the region,” said Marcus Week, MVSB president. “We hope everyone gets a chance to catch a show this season."
The Winnipesaukee Playhouse is a nonprofit organization that serves to develop and stage professional and community-based theatrical productions and to provide opportunities in theatre and the performing arts for the community. The 20th Season Gala at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 30, offers an evening of dinner and entertainment, featuring a performance celebrating 20 years of live professional, community and educational theatre.
To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in New Hampshire in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Melvin Village, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Rochester or Wolfeboro, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
