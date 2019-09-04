GILFORD — The Winnipesauke Highlands Development was started in the late '60s by Fames Development Corp, headed by Merrill Fay and Don Ames. Bert and Mary Couture, residents of Gilford for 35 years, wished to recognize the 50 year anniversary of the development by having a sign made for the
Highlands Community. The metal sign was designed and fabricated by their
grandson, Colton Workman, Gilford High School student and co-owner of The Workman Forge.
Highland residents gathered at the sign's unveiling event on Aug. 19, which included a champagne toast provided by Jamie and Marilou John, a short talk by Bert Couture, and neighbors getting to meet each other. Resident John Groesser excavated the post hole, and Susan Gunther provided plants for the flower bed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.