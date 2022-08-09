SANBORNTON — "Winning the Vote for New Hampshire Women" will be presented by the Sanbornton Historical Society on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m.
Gail Morrison, a former NH legislator and law school graduate will speak about the road to women's suffrage in the early 1900s culminating in ratification of the 19th amendment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.