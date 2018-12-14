CONCORD — The New Hampshire Water Pollution Control Association has named the Winnipesaukee River Basin Program its Plant of the Year.
The association presented the award at its winter meeting on Dec. 14. The award recognizes regulatory compliance, safety, employee education, professional participation and public outreach.
Operated by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, the Winnipesaukee River Basin Project is a wastewater collection and treatment system serving 10 Lakes Region communities, including portions of Center Harbor, Moultonborough, Gilford, Meredith, Laconia, Belmont, Sanbornton, Northfield, Tilton, and Franklin.
Other nominees for the award included the Nashua, Plymouth and Rochester wastewater systems.
