GILFORD — Winners at the Belknap Mill Quilters’ Guild's recent 41st annual quilt show "Harvest of Quilts" show have been announced.

The event included door prizes, demonstrations, vendors, the Harvest Cafe, a penny sale, boutiques, quilt appraisals and various raffles.

On display were over 150 quilts of various sizes, colors and quilting techniques. The winning bed quilt took more than eight years to complete.

Attendees were given a ballot to vote for their favorite quilt in six distinct categories.

The winners were:

BED QUILT

First Place: "NO, they are not Oyster Crackers" by Anne Dustin

Second Place: "Amazon Star" by Deb Wyman, quilted by Tracy Szanto

Third Place: "Jewels of the Universe" by Sue Orrill, quilted by Michelle Plourde

LAP/CRIB/RUNNER

First Place: "Five Little Monkeys" by Ginny Canning

Second Place: "Family" by Margaret O’Brien, quilted by Saima Davis

Third Place: "Fireworks on the Fourth" by Kim Gregoire

SMALL WALL HANGING

First Place: "Playing Around" by Michelle Plourde

Second Place: "Holiday Ornament Banner" by Mary Boutin

Third Place: "Green Glass Bottles" by Diane Beaman

LARGE WALL HANGING

First Place: "Sun Flower Gatherings" by Nancy Gesen, quilted by Tracy Szanto

Second Place: "Aviary" by Ginny Canning

Third Place: "Wood Light" by June Pease, quilted by Tracy Scanto

OTHER

First Place: "Pickin’ Up the Tree" by Michelle Plourde

Second Place: "Woolly Flower Sampler" by Margaret O’Brien

Third Place: "Gilded Leaves Table Runner" by Sue Mango

WEARABLE

First Place: "Jacket with Birch Tree on Back" by Diane Beaman

Second Place: "Evening Jacket" by Lynn Brooks

Third Place: "Winter Coat" by Linda Monasky

