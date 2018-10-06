GILFORD — Winners at the Belknap Mill Quilters’ Guild's recent 41st annual quilt show "Harvest of Quilts" show have been announced.
The event included door prizes, demonstrations, vendors, the Harvest Cafe, a penny sale, boutiques, quilt appraisals and various raffles.
On display were over 150 quilts of various sizes, colors and quilting techniques. The winning bed quilt took more than eight years to complete.
Attendees were given a ballot to vote for their favorite quilt in six distinct categories.
The winners were:
BED QUILT
First Place: "NO, they are not Oyster Crackers" by Anne Dustin
Second Place: "Amazon Star" by Deb Wyman, quilted by Tracy Szanto
Third Place: "Jewels of the Universe" by Sue Orrill, quilted by Michelle Plourde
LAP/CRIB/RUNNER
First Place: "Five Little Monkeys" by Ginny Canning
Second Place: "Family" by Margaret O’Brien, quilted by Saima Davis
Third Place: "Fireworks on the Fourth" by Kim Gregoire
SMALL WALL HANGING
First Place: "Playing Around" by Michelle Plourde
Second Place: "Holiday Ornament Banner" by Mary Boutin
Third Place: "Green Glass Bottles" by Diane Beaman
LARGE WALL HANGING
First Place: "Sun Flower Gatherings" by Nancy Gesen, quilted by Tracy Szanto
Second Place: "Aviary" by Ginny Canning
Third Place: "Wood Light" by June Pease, quilted by Tracy Scanto
OTHER
First Place: "Pickin’ Up the Tree" by Michelle Plourde
Second Place: "Woolly Flower Sampler" by Margaret O’Brien
Third Place: "Gilded Leaves Table Runner" by Sue Mango
WEARABLE
First Place: "Jacket with Birch Tree on Back" by Diane Beaman
Second Place: "Evening Jacket" by Lynn Brooks
Third Place: "Winter Coat" by Linda Monasky
