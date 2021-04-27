LACONIA — Karen Mitchell, president of the STEM-education non-profit, WinnAero, has announced the group will, in partnership with the Laconia Airport Authority, once again, host an Open House event on Saturday, May 15, COVID restrictions permitting. The popular family-oriented event dubbed “Wings, Water & Wheels,” will operate in the familiar “touch a plane, touch-a-truck” format so families are encouraged to bring their cameras. “We have commitments from about 15 aircraft owners to display their airplanes along with Gilford Fire and Gilford Police vehicles, large excavators and snow-plows and a pace car from NH Motor Speedway” Mitchell stated. Rounding out the displays will be individual vehicles/equipment from Hiltz Construction, ArborTech Tree Service, Redimix, Pike Industries and Finn’s Garage of Meredith. “This is an excellent opportunity to speak directly with the pilots, operators, police and fire personnel about their planes, vehicles and careers,” Mitchell added.
Also available to speak with the attendees will be WinnAero ACE Academy faculty and civil air patrol cadets and senior members. Helicopter rides for a fee will be offered by CR Helicopters of Nashua. Laconia Airport gates open at 10 a.m. on May 15 and the event will run until 2 p.m. that afternoon. A small per-person or per-family donation will be requested upon entry and snacks and water will be available for purchase.
Besides Wings, Water & Wheels, WinnAero is also gearing up to operate its ACE Academy week-long day camps in July for elementary, middle and high school students.
For more information, please visit www.winnaero.org.
