PLYMOUTH — Local author Ty Gagne will present the sixth in a series of programs by the Plymouth Historical Society on topics of local and regional interest, on Wednesday, July 11, at 7 p.m.
Gagne will discuss his book, “Where You Will Find Me: Risks, Decisions, and the Last Climb of Kate Matrosova.”
Matrosova, an avid mountaineer, set off before sunrise on Feb. 15, 2015, for a traverse of the Northern Presidential Range in the White Mountains. Late the following day, rescuers carried her frozen body out of the mountains amid some of the worst weather ever recorded on the deceptively rugged slopes.
Matrosova, at 32, was ultra-fit and healthy and had already summited much larger mountains on several continents. Her gear included a rescue beacon and a satellite phone. Yet, despite their best efforts, 42 expert search-and-rescue personnel, along with an Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter and a Civil Air Patrol Cessna airplane, could not reach her in time to save her.
"Where You’ll Find Me" offers possible answers to the question of what went wrong, demonstrating why Matrosova’s story — both what we know and what we will never know — represents such an intriguing and informative case study in risk-analysis and decision-making.
In addition to writing, Gagne is chief executive officer of the New Hampshire Public Risk Management Exchange (Primex3), a public-entity risk pool serving local governments in the state. He also is a certified wilderness first responder and serves on the Androscoggin Valley Search-and-Rescue Team and board of directors. He lives in Holderness with his wife.
The free presentation will take place at the Old Webster Courthouse on Court Street, behind the Plymouth Town Hall. Refreshments will be served and there will be an opportunity to view the new farm exhibit in the museum.
For for more information, see www.PlymouthNHhistory.org, email contact@PlymouthNHhistory.org or call Dick Flanders at 603-536-1376 or dick.flanders062@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.