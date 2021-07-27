WEIRS BEACH — Bar Salida, located at the end of the Weirs Beach boardwalk, across the footbridge from Lakeside Avenue, will host the performance of the Boardwalk Jazz Quartet on Sunday, Aug. 1 from 7-10 p.m.
The show will feature pianist Mike Levine, a smooth jazz artist from Miami, FL, who has released four great record albums. His latest album, "Just Chillin," was released in February, 2021, and features South Florida's finest musicians. The group this Sunday will feature a selection of tunes from Levine's albums, and will also include three musicians added to the regular quartet. Local guitarist extraordinaire Jarod Taylor will appear, as will Miami bassist Nicky Orta and Miami vocalist Wendy Pedersen. This will be the highlight of this summer's jazz series.
For more info, visit weirsbeach.com/weirs-jazz-series; or visit facebook.com/weirsjazz; or call 603-527-8500.
