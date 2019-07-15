MEREDITH — 101.5 WEEI's latest Home Town Hero Award winners are Bill Clary and Bill Hart. Clary has been the softball coach at Belmont High School for over 20 years, with Hart by his side. Clary also coaches the 16U Nor’easter summer softball team that competes at tournaments all over new England. The team has won several championships, including their latest at the end of June at the Brattleboro Summer Sizzler.
101.5 WEEI Local Sports Director Keith Murray presented the awards to Clary and Hart at Belmont High last month. Murray said, “Both Bill Hart and Bill Clary are unsung heroes who give their time and leadership to young people in Belmont.”
The WEEI Home Town Hero Award was established in memory 101.5 WEEI owner Dirk Nadon’s stepfatherm 101.5 FM founder Bill Forbes, and his mother, Peggy Forbes, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights School in Laconia for 33 years.
