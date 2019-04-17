MEREDITH — Lake Waukewan is looking to enlist volunteer and paid lake hosts for shifts from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Lake hosts help to prevent the introduction of aquatic invasive species, plants and animals by conducting courtesy boat inspections and teaching visiting boaters about the threat of invasive species.
The lake host program has helped to keep the lake free of the non-native plants and animals that are present in many of New Hampshire’s water bodies, including Lake Winnipesaukee. Administered by the New Hampshire Lakes Association, with support from Lake Waukewan Associations and the town of Meredith, the program focuses on preventing infestations of invasive species such as variable milfoil and Asian Clams because they disrupt the ecological balance of the lake. Once introduced, they are difficult and expensive to control, making recreation difficult and reducing shoreline property values.
Lake hosts must be at least 18 years old. Volunteers commit to two or three hours at the lake ramp for one weekday each week during July and August, and paid hosts are needed for weekend shifts. A short training presentation will be provided locally.
Contact Tim Whiting if you are interested in either a volunteer or paid lake host position, at 603-279-7834 or tlwhiting68@gmail.com.
