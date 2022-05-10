PLYMOUTH — Voting is underway in the 2022 New Hampshire Electric Cooperative Board of Directors election. A hallmark of the cooperative business model is self-governance and the democratic election of directors by the members they serve. NHEC members are again voting to elect their representatives on the organization’s board of directors.
This year, six candidates are running to fill four seats on the 11-member board of directors. All the candidates are NHEC members and were nominated by the NHEC Nominating Committee, an independent panel of members that reviews the qualifications of each candidate and recommends those it believes would best contribute to the successful operation of NHEC.
Seeking election in 2022 are nominated candidates Alana Albee of Center Tuftonboro, David Boyce of Moultonborough, Sharon Davis of Campton, John Goodrich of Littleton, Carolyn Kedersha of Melvin Village, and Thomas Mongeon of Rumney. NHEC members are receiving written statements from the candidates in support of their candidacies, along with a paper ballot. To save time, money and resources, NHEC encourages all members to vote securely online instead of returning a paper ballot. Each ballot mailing will include instructions for voting quickly and securely online.
NHEC members have until Wednesday, June 8 to return their completed paper ballot or cast their electronic ballot. Election results will be announced at the 83rd annual meeting of members, to be held Tuesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. at the Merrill Place Conference Center on the campus of Plymouth State University.
For the first time in two years, NHEC is welcoming members back in-person to the annual meeting. Members can also attend the annual meeting online. To register to attend the meeting online, visit: www.nhec.com/2022-annual-meeting/. All NHEC members are welcome to attend.
