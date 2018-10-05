LACONIA — Volunteers are needed for the 2018 New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival.
Volunteers can help for an hour or a couple hours on Friday, Oct. 12, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Some volunteers are recruiting co-workers, wearing their company logo, and making the day an employee team building activity.
Help is needed to set up, assist schools in dropping off pumpkins, receive pumpkins at the Tower, run pumpkins to the tower, and welcome vendors as they arrive, directing them to their street and space. Assistance drilling holes in the pumpkins is especially needed, as are volunteers able to use a scissor lift, and not afraid of heights, to place the pumpkins on the 34-foot tower starting at 2 p.m.
Groups to assist at the Pumpkin Carving Station are also needed both Friday and Saturday.
As many carved pumpkins as possible are needed. Pumpkin Festivals require thousands of carved pumpkins. Our school children are participating. Contests are happening at workplaces across the Lakes Region. Municipalities are hosting carving nights with employees & families. Pumpkins will be available at the Carving Station in Veterans Square for a fee.
Anyone willing to help is asked to e-mail KGifford@LakesRegionChamber.org with the time and how many volunteers you can offer.
