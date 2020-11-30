LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters’ Guild is hosting a virtual lecture on Wednesday, Dec. 9, featuring Michele O’Neil Kincaid. For over 35 years she has explored media from pen and ink, oils and watercolors to mixed media. Her art and fiber merged into a form she describes as “Traditional quilting run amok.” Her pieces are very dimensional and tactile. Incorporating beads, stones and shells with fibers and paint and ink to convey the desired organic emotions. Her featured lecture ‘Come see my roots!!!’ shows the metamorphosis of an art quilter. She moves through art, craft, clothing, and a wedding dress to her complete immersion into the world of fiber art quilting.
The Guild is offering this program to the public. The Guild is supported in part by a grant from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts & the National Endowment for the Arts. Non-guild members may register up to three days prior with Ann Rampulla at rampulla@usa.com to arrange for a non-refundable payment of $5/person.
